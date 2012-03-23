SEOUL, March 23 Korea Life Insurance plans to place a final bid for a controlling stake in its local peer Tong Yang Life Insurance, a Korea Life official said on Friday.

Final Bids for the asset are due on Friday with U.S. insurer Prudential is vying against Korea Life.

Local private equity firm Vogo Fund is seeking to sell an up to 60.7 percent stake in Tong Yang, worth around 989 billion won ($875.61 million) at the current market value. ($1 = 1129.5000 Korean won) (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)