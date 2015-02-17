SEOUL Feb 17 China's Anbang Insurance Group agreed to pay around 1.1 trillion won ($998.46 million) for private equity firm Vogo Investment's controlling stake in South Korean life insurer Tong Yang Life Insurance, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

Vogo Investment will sell its 57.5 percent stake in Tong Yang, but possible tag-along stakes held by other shareholders are still under negotiation, which could bring Anbang's final stake in the life insurer up to 63 percent and increase the price tag, the person said.

The person declined to be identified as the official announcement is expected to be made later on Tuesday.

Both the seller and buyer expect to apply for regulatory approval in China and South Korea by the end of February and hope to close the deal by late May or June pending approval, the person said.

Vogo declined comment. Anbang could not be immediately reached for comment. ($1 = 1,101.7000 won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)