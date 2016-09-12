UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SEOUL, Sept 12 A consortium of Hyundai Department Store Co Ltd and Hyundai Home Shopping Network Corp has been shortlisted to buy South Korean kitchen appliance maker and water purifier rental firm Tongyang Magic.
Hyundai Department Store said on Monday that due diligence is underway and that it will decide whether to participate in the main bidding.
Media reports have said the deal could fetch more than 500 billion won ($449.08 million). ($1 = 1,113.3800 won) (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources