UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SEOUL Aug 16 CJ Corp, SK Networks Co Ltd and Hyundai Department Store Co Ltd are among five suitors advancing to a second round of bidding for South Korea's Tongyang Magic Inc, which makes kitchen appliances and leases water purifiers, local newspaper Financial News reported on Tuesday.
South Korea-based private equity consortium NH-Glenwood plans to sell its 100 percent stake in Tongyang Magic. Media reports have put the deal at roughly 500 billion won ($456 million), nearly double the 279.9 billion won that NH-Glenwood spent to buy the unlisted firm just two years ago.
A person familiar with the matter told Reuters that CJ Corp was a shortlisted bidder, and another person said Hyundai Department Store was as well.
A SK Networks spokesman declined to comment. ($1 = 1,095.5400 won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee and Hyunjoo Jin)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources