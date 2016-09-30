SEOUL, Sept 30 South Korea's SK Networks Co Ltd said in a regulatory filing on Friday it has agreed on a deal to buy Tongyang Magic, a kitchen appliance maker and water purifier rental firm, for 619 billion won ($563 million).

The purchase by SK Networks, whose operations includes a car rental business, carries a price tag that is more than double the 279.9 billion won that owner NH-Glenwood Private equity consortium paid for Tongyang Magic just two years ago. ($1 = 1,099.9900 won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)