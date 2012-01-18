SEOUL Jan 18 Prudential Financial Inc and South Korea's Korea Life Insurance plan to submit separate initial bids for a controlling stake in Tong Yang Life Insurance, sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Local private equity firm Vogo Fund is seeking to sell an up to 60.7 percent stake in the life insurer, worth about 850 billion won ($742 million)at the current market value.

Initial bids are due on Wednesday.

The sources declined to be named as the information had yet to be made public.

Woori Finance Holdings had shown interest in Tong Yang but has dropped its bid plan, according to a source. ($1 = 1145.5500 Korean won) (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)