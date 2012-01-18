* Sale of Tong Yang comes amid rising appetite for Asian
life insurers
* Woori backs away from Tong Yang Life bid, eyes ING's
Korean business
SEOUL Jan 18 Prudential Financial Inc
, the No.2 U.S. life insurer, and Korea Life Insurance
plan to submit separate initial bids for a
controlling stake in Tong Yang Life Insurance,
sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
The race over the South Korean life insurer comes against a
backdrop of rising interest in the sector in the region.
Local private equity firm Vogo Fund is seeking to sell an up
to 60.7 percent stake in Tong Yang, worth about 850 billion won
($742 million) at the current market value. Initial bids for
Tong Yang are due on Wednesday.
The sources declined to be named as the information had yet
to be made public.
AIA Group, Asia's No.3 insurer and about one-third
owned by American International Group Inc, may bid for
the $6 billion Asian insurance operations of ING Groep, which
are heavily skewed toward South Korea and Japan.
ING's Korean business is also drawing interest from local
banking groups such as KB Financial Group and Woori
Finance Holdings, which are searching for new
avenues for growth outside the already saturated banking sector.
Woori had also shown interest in Tong Yang but has dropped
its bid plan, according to a source.
Prudential's Korea office and Korea Life Insurance declined
to comment.
Shares in Tong Yang Life ended down 2.2 percent, versus the
broader market's flat finish.
($1 = 1145.5500 Korean won)
(Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)