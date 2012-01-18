SEOUL Jan 18 South Korea's Woori Finance Holdings is not bidding for a controlling stake in Tong Yang Life, a source close to the matter said.

Local private equity firm Vogo Fund is seeking to sell an up to 60.7 percent stake in the life insurer, worth about 880 billion won ($768.19 million) at the current market value.

Initial bids are due on Wednesday.

The source requested anonymity due to the sensitivity of the issue.

($1 = 1145.5500 Korean won) (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)