HONG KONG Oct 28 Tonic Industries Holdings plans to raise up to $280 million in a Hong Kong share offering to fund part of an acquisition, according to a term sheet of the deal seen by Reuters on Monday.

The company is offering 939.8 million new shares in an indicative range of HK$2.05-$2.30, putting the total deal at up to HK$2.16 billion. The price is equivalent to a discount of up to 22.3 percent to Monday's close of HK$2.64.

China Merchants Securities, Citigroup and Goldman Sachs will act as joint bookrunners of the deal.