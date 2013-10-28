Aberdeen and Standard Life enter into merger discussions
HONG KONG Oct 28 Tonic Industries Holdings plans to raise up to $280 million in a Hong Kong share offering to fund part of an acquisition, according to a term sheet of the deal seen by Reuters on Monday.
The company is offering 939.8 million new shares in an indicative range of HK$2.05-$2.30, putting the total deal at up to HK$2.16 billion. The price is equivalent to a discount of up to 22.3 percent to Monday's close of HK$2.64.
China Merchants Securities, Citigroup and Goldman Sachs will act as joint bookrunners of the deal.
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management is exploring possible options for a tie-up with insurer Standard Life, Sky News reported on Saturday, in a deal which could total 11 billion pounds ($13.52 billion).
March 3 CSX Corp is nearing a deal with one of its largest investors, activist hedge fund Mantle Ridge LP, to sign up veteran railroad executive Hunter Harrison as the U.S. railroad company's CEO, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.