Sept 29 Tonna Electronique SA :

* Says H1 net loss is 48,000 euros versus loss of 115,000 euros in H1 last year

* Says H1 revenue is 7.1 million euros, down 4.4 pct

* Says Financiere Pontoise has renewed its commitment of support until Board finalizes financial statement at June 30, 2015