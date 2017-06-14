SAO PAULO, June 14 Brazil's Raízen Energia SA,
the world's largest sugar maker, is set to win on Friday a
judicial auction of two sugar mills owned by Tonon Bioenergia
SA, having made the highest bid, a manager at a group of cane
producers which is a strategic creditor of Tonon told Reuters on
Wednesday.
Fabiana Valencise Olmedo said the 823-million reais ($250
million) bid presented by Raízen, a joint venture between Cosan
SA Industria e Comercio and Royal Dutch Shell
, was almost double the bid presented by the only other
competitor in the auction.
