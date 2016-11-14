Nov 14 Cosmetics maker Estee Lauder Cos Inc said on Monday it would buy makeup brand Too Faced for about $1.45 billion, as the company looks expand its offerings for millenials.

Too Faced, launched in 1998 by Jerrod Blandino and Jeremy Johnson, is expected to have sales of more than $270 million in 2016, Estee Lauder said. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)