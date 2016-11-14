BRIEF-Finish line to exit JackRabbit
* Has entered into a definitive agreement with affiliates of Criticalpoint Capital Llc
Nov 14 Cosmetics maker Estee Lauder Cos Inc said on Monday it would buy makeup brand Too Faced for about $1.45 billion, as the company looks expand its offerings for millenials.
Too Faced, launched in 1998 by Jerrod Blandino and Jeremy Johnson, is expected to have sales of more than $270 million in 2016, Estee Lauder said. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* The Kroger Co, the Cincinnati-based parent company of Loaf 'n Jug, Turkey Hill Minit Market, Tom Thumb, Kwik Shop and Quik Stop moves all its c-store business to mclane company
Jan 26 Ant Financial Services Group, the world's largest financial technology company, said on Thursday that it would acquire U.S. money-transfer company MoneyGram International Inc for about $880 million in a deal that is expected to shake up the international payments landscape.