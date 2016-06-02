> ECB tweaks growth, inflation forecasts a shade higher > OPEC fails to agree policy but Saudis pledge no shocks > U.S. private payrolls rise in May; weekly jobless claims fall > Pound would sink 9 percent if country voted to leave EU-poll > COLUMN-Tightening London market a test for zinc bulls > Cutting corners? China SUV makers forego key safety feature .............................................................................. For a richer, multimedia version of Top News visit: * Eikon: here * Thomson ONE: Top News tab .............................................................................. For latest top breaking news across all markets .............................................................................. TOP NEWS SUMMARIES ON OTHER SUBJECTS Front Page Central Banks & Global Economy Political & General News Foreign Exchange Fixed Income Emerging Markets Financial Services Investment Strategy Investment Banking Wealth Mgmt-North America IFR Markets U.S. Companies European Companies Asian Companies Commodities & Energy Commods Commentary & Insight Energy Metals Agricultural Commodities North American Power European Power & Gas Basic Industries Consumer Goods Technology, Media, Telecoms Healthcare Lifestyle & Entertainment Sport Top News Directory REGIONAL TOP NEWS PAGES Greater China Deutschland Britain & Ireland France Canada Latin America Middle East & North Africa Africa Euro Zone Australia & New Zealand BREAKINGVIEWS Breakingviews .............................................................................. Access to some items may depend on subscription level .............................................................................. REAL-TIME HEADLINES Funds Insurance Financial Banking Economic Indicators General/political Stock market reports Bond market PRICES AND INDICES World stock indices Bonds Spot forex rates Crude oil futures Lipper Balanced Fund Index GUIDES ON HOW TO FIND THE DATA AND NEWS INFORMATION YOU NEED | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | ................................................................................ Contact Page Editor: Bangalore-pages@thomsonreuters.com; phone +1 651 848 5900 or +91 80 6749 4920 ................................................................................