This is a resume of news from the Nordic countries. We have expanded our English language coverage from the region in order to reach a broader audience. COMPANY NEWS: > Denmark's Novo starts news phase of diabetes trial > Sweden eyes steps to cut banks' reliance on foreign funding > Kongsberg Automotive to consider dividend payments > Nordea chairman sees no reason to move HQ from Sweden > Statoil, Shell swap refinery stakes > TDC appoints managers for mobile and broadband units > Swedish finmin says sees reason to retain LKAB, Vattenfall > Novo Nordisk CEO bullish on drugs pipeline ECONOMY: > Swedish c.banker says build up of household debt a problem > Norwegian retail sales fall more than expected in October > Swedish c.banker says criticism over low inflation partly just