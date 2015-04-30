* Loan includes conventional and Islamic portions
* Funding extends between 5 and 7 years
* Stanchart, Noor, HSBC, FGB, GIB, ENBD lead arrangers
DUBAI, April 30 Dubai-based oilfield services
firm Topaz Energy and Marine has secured a $550 million
conventional and Islamic multi-tranche loan, intended to help
lower its finance costs and fund growth plans, it said on
Thursday.
Reuters reported on April 27 that the company, an arm of
Oman's Renaissance Services, was close to securing the
funding.
Standard Chartered, HSBC, Emirates NBD
, Noor Bank, Gulf International Bank and
First Gulf Bank were lead arrangers on the deal,
according to a company statement.
The loan consisted of three portions lasting between five
and seven years.
The first is a conventional and Islamic secured seven-year
tranche of $350 million, to be used primarily to repay existing
debt. It would extend the maturity of Topaz's debt over the next
seven years from its previous four years, it said on Thursday.
The second, spanning five years, is a secured conventional
and Islamic revolving credit facility of $100 million. The third
is an unsecured conventional and Islamic loan of $100 million.
The second two tranches will be used to fund growth plans, it
said.
The secured tranches would be priced at 275 basis points
over the London interbank offered rate (Libor), with the
unsecured tranche at 375 basis points, a source close to the
deal told Reuters.
Topaz has around 100 ships that support the offshore energy
business in the Caspian Sea, the Middle East and West Africa,
among other areas. The company was considering buying two
medium-sized vessels designed for subsea work, to be delivered
in late 2016, chief executive Rene Kofod-Olsen told Reuters in
November.
(Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French and Jon
Boyle)