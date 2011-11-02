* Topaz to use funds to refinance debt, invest in vessels

* Standard Chartered, DVB Bank to lead financing initiative

* Renaissance uncovered $2.9 million in fraud at Topaz unit (Adds details, background)

DUBAI, NOV 2 - Topaz Energy and Marine, the Renaissance Services unit hit by a $2.9 million fraud scandal this year, will seek $380 million to refinance loans and consolidate certain facilities, its Omani parent said on Wednesday.

Dubai-based Topaz, which pulled a $500 million London listing in March amid valuation concerns and regional unrest, has appointed Standard Chartered and DVB Bank to lead the initiative.

Renaissance said it expects the deal with a syndicate of regional and foreign banks to close by the end of the year. It said $125 million of the funds raised will go toward financing vessels under construction and investing in new ones.

Topaz operates mainly in the Middle East, North Africa and Caspian Sea region, running a fleet of 100 offshore support vessels.

"This deal will significantly improve Topaz's liquidity, unlock trapped equity and increase the availability of new funds to capitalise on future growth opportunities," Vishal Goenka, Renaissance Services chief financial officer said in a statement to the Muscat bourse.

Renaissance said in August that it uncovered serious issues at Topaz, including financial misconduct and fraud. The firms said at the time that it was in bank talks to refinance short-and long-term loans at Topaz and to meet potential one-off expenses.

The company completed its investigation into the $2.9 million fraud in September, saying the misappropriation of funds was isolated at one foreign unit but it was unlikely that the company would be able to recover the loss.

Shares of Renaissance Services are down 44.3 percent year-to-date. (Reporting by Shaheen Pasha; Editing by Amran Abocar)