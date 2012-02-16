Feb 16 Topaz Solar Farms on Thursday sold
$850 million of senior secured notes in the 144a private
placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
The size of the deal was increased from an originally
planned $700 million.
Barclays Capital, Citigroup, and RBS were the joint
bookrunning managers for the sale.
BORROWER: TOPAZ SOLAR FARMS
AMT $850 MLN COUPON 5.75 PCT MATURITY 09/30/2039
TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 03/30/2012
MOODY'S Baa3 YIELD 5.75 PCT SETTLEMENT 02/24/2012
S&P BBB-MINUS SPREAD 379.7 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH BBB-MINUS MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A
(Editing by James Dalgleish)