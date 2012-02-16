Feb 16 Topaz Solar Farms on Thursday sold $850 million of senior secured notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

The size of the deal was increased from an originally planned $700 million.

Barclays Capital, Citigroup, and RBS were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: TOPAZ SOLAR FARMS AMT $850 MLN COUPON 5.75 PCT MATURITY 09/30/2039 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 03/30/2012 MOODY'S Baa3 YIELD 5.75 PCT SETTLEMENT 02/24/2012 S&P BBB-MINUS SPREAD 379.7 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH BBB-MINUS MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A (Editing by James Dalgleish)