COPENHAGEN Nov 15 Danish insurance
company Topdanmark cut its full-year net profit outlook
on Tuesday as weak financial markets knocked it to third-quarter
losses roughly in line with forecasts.
Denmark's second biggest insurer by market value said it
expected 2011 net profit to be in a range of 900 million to 1.0
billion Danish crowns ($164.9 million to $183.2 million), down
from previous guidance of 950 million to 1.05 billion crowns.
It kept its outlook for 2011 premium growth of 1-2 percent
in non-life insurance and its combined ratio forecast at around
91-92 percent.
The ratio measures costs and claims as a percentage of
premiums, and a figure below 100 means underwriting is
profitable.
($1 = 5.459 Danish Crowns)
