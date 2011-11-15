COPENHAGEN Nov 15 Danish insurance company Topdanmark cut its full-year net profit outlook on Tuesday as weak financial markets knocked it to third-quarter losses roughly in line with forecasts.

Denmark's second biggest insurer by market value said it expected 2011 net profit to be in a range of 900 million to 1.0 billion Danish crowns ($164.9 million to $183.2 million), down from previous guidance of 950 million to 1.05 billion crowns.

It kept its outlook for 2011 premium growth of 1-2 percent in non-life insurance and its combined ratio forecast at around 91-92 percent.

The ratio measures costs and claims as a percentage of premiums, and a figure below 100 means underwriting is profitable. ($1 = 5.459 Danish Crowns) (Reporting by Mette Fraende)