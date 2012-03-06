COPENHAGEN, March 6 Danish insurance
company Topdanmark forecast on Tuesday a rise in net
profits this year, after reporting declining earnings for the
fourth quarter which nonetheless beat analysts' average
expectation.
Net profits fell to 350 million Danish crowns ($62.30
million) in October-December from 488 million in the fourth
quarter a year earlier, above analysts' average estimate of 296
million crowns in a Reuters poll.
Topdanmark forecast a full-year 2012 net profit in a range
of 1.15 billion to 1.25 billion crowns, up from 1.02 billion
crowns in 2011.
($1 = 5.6178 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)