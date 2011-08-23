(Adds details, quote, share price)

* Q2 net profit 301 mln DKK vs forecast 297 mln

* Says cuts 2011 profit outlook

* Shares rise 4 pct, outperforming wider market

COPENHAGEN, Aug 23 Danish insurer Topdanmark cut its full-year 2011 profit outlook due to market volatility after reporting second-quarter earnings above forecast, helped by rising investment returns and life insurance.

Denmark's second biggest insurer said it now saw 2011 net profit in a range of 950 million crowns ($183.4 million) and 1.05 billion, instead of an earlier forecast of 1.20-1.30 billion.

"The entire world has been hit by the fact that stock markets have done nothing but fall since the start of the month of July," Chief Executive Christian Sagild said in a statement.

"That will hurt our expected investment return and profit outlook for the whole year," Sagild said.

The insurer kept a forecast for 2011 premium growth of 1-2 percent in all non-life insurance, and slightly cut its combined ratio forecast to around 91-92 percent compared with an earlier expectation of 91 percent.

"Claims for flooding and the low interest rate level is affecting the combined ratio in a negative direction," Sagild said in the statement.

The ratio measures costs and claims as a percentage of premiums, and a figure below 100 means underwriting is profitable.

Return on investments rose to 20 million crowns in the second quarter from a loss of 73 million in the same quarter a year earlier, exceeding an average 60.3 million crowns forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll.

Net profit rose to 301 million crowns in the second quarter from 94 million in the same quarter last year, which had been hit by a 520 million crowns decline in investment return for non-life insurance.

The profit exceeded analysts' average estimate of 297 million in the Reuters poll.

The insurance technical result -- the result from insurance activities before investment income -- rose to 309 million from 271 million in the same quarter last year, exceeding an average 270 million forecast.

Topdanmark shares rose 4 percent by 1202 GMT, outperforming the Stoxx 600 Europe insurance sector index which traded down 0.6 percent and the Copenhagen stock exchange's benchmark index which fell 0.6 percent. ($1 = 5.179 Danish Crowns) (Reporting by Mette Fraende; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)