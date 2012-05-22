(Adds details, share price)
* Q1 pretax profit 702 mln DKK vs avg forecast 529 mln
* Investment returns better than expected
* Company raises 2012 net profit view to 1.25-1.35 bln DKK
* Shares advance 4 pct, outperform sector
By John Acher
COPENHAGEN, May 22 Denmark's second-biggest
insurer, Topdanmark, upgraded its full-year earnings
outlook after higher investment returns lifted first-quarter
profit beyond analysts' expectations.
First-quarter pretax profit rose to 702 million Danish
crowns ($120.6 million) from 565 million in the same period last
year.
That beat estimates ranging from 394 million to 620 million
and an average of 529 million in a Reuters survey of eight
analysts.
The group raised guidance for full-year net profit to a
range of 1.25 billion crowns to 1.35 billion from an earlier
scale of 1.15 billion to 1.25 billion.
Its return on investment activities rose to 429 million
crowns in the first quarter from 320 million a year earlier, due
primarily to improved returns on equities and mortgage bonds,
Topdanmark said on Tuesday. Analysts had expected, on average, a
drop in investment income to 251 million.
Shares in Topdanmark rose 4 percent by 1039 GMT,
outperforming a flat Copenhagen benchmark index and a
1.1 percent rise in the STOXX Europe 600 insurance sector index
.
Topdanmark adjusted its outlook for 2012 combined ratio to
"around 91 percent" from an earlier range of 91-92 percent, but
kept its forecast for non-life premium growth of 1-2 percent.
The combined ratio measures costs and claims as a percentage
of premiums. A figure below 100 means underwriting is
profitable. The lower the figure the better.
The technical result, which reflects the core insurance
business, rose to 222 million crowns from 174 million a year
earlier, just below an average poll estimate of 224 million.
The company also said it had increased its 2012 share
buyback programme by 100 million crowns to 1.4 billion,
representing a yield of 11 percent.
Last week, Danish rival Tryg beat expectations
with a doubling of quarterly pretax profit on the back of cost
control and a mild winter resulting in a low level of
weather-related claims.
($1 = 5.8205 Danish crowns)
(Editing by David Hulmes)