COPENHAGEN Nov 15 The head of Danish insurer Topdanmark said on Tuesday the group's investment result would improve in the fourth quarter, after a 139 million crowns ($25.5 million) investment loss knocked third-quarter results into the red.

"Some of (the investment return) has recovered in the fourth quarter," Chief Executive Christian Sagild told Reuters in a telephone interview, confirming that the fourth-quarter investment result would be better than the third quarter's negative return.

Sagild added that the company had no plans to change its investment strategy despite the third-quarter loss.

