COPENHAGEN Nov 15 The head of Danish
insurer Topdanmark said on Tuesday the group's
investment result would improve in the fourth quarter, after a
139 million crowns ($25.5 million) investment loss knocked
third-quarter results into the red.
"Some of (the investment return) has recovered in the fourth
quarter," Chief Executive Christian Sagild told Reuters in a
telephone interview, confirming that the fourth-quarter
investment result would be better than the third quarter's
negative return.
Sagild added that the company had no plans to change its
investment strategy despite the third-quarter loss.
