COPENHAGEN Nov 19 Denmark's second-biggest
insurer, Topdanmark, posted a 17 percent fall in
third-quarter net profit after a sharp decline in investment
income and weaker earnings in its non-life insurance unit.
Net profit fell to 434 million Danish crowns ($78.70
million), better than the average forecast of 407 million in a
Reuters poll.
The company raised its full-year guidance to net profit of
between 1.3 billion and 1.4 billion crowns, from a previous
forecast of 1.25 billion to 1.35 billion crowns.
It increased its share buy-back programme for 2013 by 50
million crowns to 2.25 billion crowns.
($1 = 5.5149 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by Mette Fraende; Editing by David Goodman)