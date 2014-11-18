Nov 18 Topdanmark A/S

* Q3 net profit 308 million Danish crowns (Reuters poll 308 million crowns)

* Q3 pre-tax profit 408 million crowns (Reuters poll 403 million crowns)

* Q3 combined ratio 88.3 pct (Reuters poll 87.7 pct)

* Continues to assume premium growth of 2-3 pct in 2014 for non-life insurance

* Says in life insurance assumption of a 0-5 pct growth for 2014 in regular premiums also remains unchanged

* Assumed combined ratio for 2014 has been adjusted from around 89 pct to around 88 pct, excluding run-off profits / losses in Q4 2014

* Says post-tax profit forecast model for 2014 has been adjusted from 1.30-1.40 billion crowns to 1.35-1.45 billion crowns, ex. run-off profits / losses in Q4 2014

* For 2015 assumes premium growth of 1-2 pct and a combined ratio of around 91 pct