COPENHAGEN, Nov 15 (Reuters) -
* Danish insurance company Topdanmark upgraded its
2016 financial guidance primarily due to strong investment
returns in the third quarter, chief executive Christian Sagild
told Reuters in a telephone interview.
* "The return on our investments was extraordinarily good in
the third quarter, and that accounts for most of the upgrade of
our 2016 guidance," Sagild said.
* Topdanmark on Tuesday posted stronger-than-expected third
quarter earnings, raised its full-year profit forecast model and
expanded its share buy-back programme by 200 million Danish
crowns ($28.83 million).
* "Especially our investments in CDO's (collateralized debt
obligations) have given us a very nice return of 12.9 percent in
the third quarter," Sagild said.
* Denmark's second-biggest insurer had total investment
assets of 19.4 billion Danish crowns by end-September. Tryg
is the market leader in Denmark.
* "The return on government bonds and mortgage bonds, where
we have most of our investments, was 0.7 percent, and that is
actually fine in today's interest rate environment," he said.
* The Finnish financial holding company Sampo Oyj
, which owns 41 percent of Topdanmark, said earlier in
November that it wanted the Danish insurer to start paying
dividends instead of making share buy-backs.
* "It is up to the shareholders to discuss that with the
board," Sagild said.
($1 = 6.9384 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by Teis Jensen, editing Nikolaj Skydsgaard)