Starwood Capital agrees to raise bid for Milestone Apartments REIT
March 22 Investment firm Starwood Capital Group said it would buy Canada's Milestone Apartments Real Estate Investment Trust at a higher price than its previous offer.
COPENHAGEN May 20 Denmark's second-biggest insurer, Topdanmark, posted a higher-than-expected first-quarter net profit on Tuesday and said it now expects a 2014 net profit of between 1.15 and 1.25 billion Danish crowns ($211.4-$229.8 million).
First-quarter net profit fell to 418 million crowns from 505 million in the same period a year ago, beating forecasts for a 300 million crown profit in a Reuters poll.
Topdanmark, which lost 330 million crowns last year due to storms in October and November, now sees full-year net profit in the range of 1.15 to 1.25 billion crowns, up from an earlier guidance of between 950 million and 1.05 billion crowns.
The company also said it expects to buy back 1.9 billion crowns worth of own shares in 2014 against an earlier expectation of 1.7 billion crowns. ($1 = 5.4409 Danish Crowns) (Reporting by Shida Chayesteh; Editing by Pravin Char)
BERLIN, March 22 German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble values the work of Eurogroup chairman Jeroen Dijsselbloem, who is at the centre of a row over comments he made about southern European countries, a ministry spokeswoman said.
COLOMBO, March 22 Sri Lankan shares fell on Wednesday to a more than one-year closing low, breaching a key psychological barrier of 6,000, as expectations of an interest rate hike continued to drag down the market ahead of the central bank's policy review.