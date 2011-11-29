By Sam Forgione
Nov 29, U.S. government bond funds have had a
great run over the past year in what could be described as a
contrarian's dream.
It has been one of the worst years ever for the U.S.
government's credit -- complete with a credit downgrade, a debt
ceiling showdown and a stalemate for the congressional
supercommittee. Adding to the woes: A Fitch report released on
Monday that revised the rating of the long-term U.S. outlook to
"Negative" from "Stable".
Meanwhile, corporations have been stockpiling cash and
managing lean operations, which should make them attractive to
the fixed-income crowd.
Instead, it was U.S. government bond funds that soared,
with an average total return of over 13 percent in the past 12
months, according to Lipper, and some long-rated funds had 50
percent plus total returns. (See table below for top Government
and A-Rated Corporate debt funds.)
The security of government debt became the investment of
choice, even though the crisis was triggered by U.S. government
inaction. If the crisis blows over, though, high-rated
corporates are poised to outperform. Treasuries already fell
in value on Monday, and yields rose, amid signs that Germany
and France will take more aggressive moves to solve Europe's
debt crisis.
Going forward, A-rated corporate bonds, which pay yields
about twice that of government debt, could grow relatively
attractive, said Jody Lurie, corporate credit analyst at Janney
Montgomery Scott. During the period of economic weakness,
companies "have taken this opportunity to improve on their
fundamentals."
"If you were just to stick with Treasuries, that would be
playing it safe, but it wouldn't necessarily give you the
results you wanted," she said.
The Fitch outlook revision could have little impact on
corporate bond value, according to Lipper analyst Jeff
Tjornehoj, who said the report's stated "slightly greater than
50 percent chance of a credit downgrade over a two-year
horizon" was too vague to affect markets.
Even so, Tjornehoj said that his outlook on Treasuries is
negative in light of their currently high prices.
Some of the best peforming bonds funds in recent weeks are
those that hold a mix of A-rated corporate and government
bonds, for example the Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (BLV), with
a yield of 3.92 percent, according to the Vanguard website. The
blend of high yields and safety could be desirable if the
economy gradually improves.
The top performer in the A-rated corporate debt bond fund
category for last week was the Vanguard Long Term Bond Index
Fund (VBLIX.O), which launched on Oct. 6 and follows the same
index as the ETF class, the Barclay's Capital US Long
Government/Credit Float Adjusted Index.
The fund's manager, Gregory Davis, pointed out the low cost
of index funds and the benefit of being "highly diversified."
Davis said the fund puts 43 percent of its holdings in
government bonds, 3 percent in U.S. agencies, and the rest in
investment-grade corporate, sovereign, and international debt.
Calvert portfolio manager Matthew Duch recognized the
advantage of holding Treasuries over the past year, but also
said that the "Calvert Bond Portfolio; Y" fund management team
(CSIYX.O) is considering shedding some of its Treasuries.
"Our Treasury holdings will decrease as we see
opportunities to add exposures (to other A-rated debt)," said
Duch.
For the 12 months ending Nov. 25, the total return for
general U.S. Treasury funds was 13.17 percent versus that of
the S&P 500 Total Return Index .SPXT, which was negative 1.3
percent, according to Lipper. A-rated corporate debt funds
posted an average 5.19 percent return.
BEST PERFORMING GOVERNMENT DEBT FUNDS AND A-RATED CORPORATES
The five best performing General U.S. Treasury funds did even
better than the average, with two posting total returns of over
50 percent over the last 12 months (See Lipper data below).
Fund Name* 1 Week 4 Week 3 Month 1 Year
Vanguard Ext Dur T;ETF 2.07 14.25 22.17 55.5
PIMCO ETF:25+ Yr US Tres 2.05 15.22 25.12 60.94
Wasatch:Hois US Treas 1.55 10.01 15.06 39.52
iShares:Barc 20+ Trs Bd 1.38 8.28 12.25 31.52
SPDR Barclays Lng Tm Trs 1.17 7.21 9.90 26.73
*Full names and ticker symbols below for period ended Nov. 25
The following is the Lipper data for the leading performers
in the A-rated corporate debt fund category for the week ending
November 25.
A-Rated Corporate Debt Leaders:
Fund Name 1 Week 4 Week 3 Month 1 Year
Vanguard Lg-Tm Bd;Inst+ 0.35 4.04 NA NA
Sextant Bond Income 0.19 0.99 1.88 8.03
Parnassus:Fxd-Inc 0.17 1.51 1.37 5.13
Bishop St:Hi Grd;I 0.05 1.15 1.13 5.38
Calvert Soc Inv:Bond;I 0.03 1.24 0.47 4.95
Guggenhm Bullet 2011 ETF 0.00 0.01 0.07 0.28
FPA New Income 0.00 0.19 0.09 1.95
Columbia:Bond;T -0.06 0.31 0.93 NA
USAA Income;Rtl -0.08 0.38 0.59 5.38
Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (EDV)
Pimco 25+ Year Zero Coupon US Treasury Index Fund (ZROZ.K)
Wasatch-Hoisington US Treasury Fund (WHOSX.O)
iShares:Barclays 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF TLT
SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF (TLO)
Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Mutual Fund Class Inst. (VBLIX.O)
Saturna Sextant Bond Income Fund (SBIFX.O)
Parnassus Fixed-Income Fund (PRFIX.O)
Bishop Street High Grade Income Fund;I(BSHGX.O)
Calvert Bond Portfolio;I (CBDIX.O)
Guggenheim BulletShares 2011 Corporate Bond ETF XSCBX.O
FPA New Income Fund (FPNIX.O)
Columbia Bond Fund;W (CBDWX.O)
USAA Income Fund;Retail (USAIX.O)
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Richard Satran)