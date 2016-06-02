BRIEF-Korean Reinsurance says annual cash dividend for FY 2016
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend at 325 won/share for FY 2016
Olympics-Wrestler Kumar on track for Rio after thrown from train Indian sahres edge lower as stronger rupee hits exporters Indian court convicts 24 in connection with deadly 2002 Gujarat riots India, Westinghouse in 'advanced' talks to close nuclear deal-ambassador BREAKINGVIEWS-India's unicorns limp along without foreign funds
DUBAI, Feb 2 Emirates NBD, the largest lender in Dubai, expects its retail lending operations to grow by between 5 and 7 percent in 2017, Suvo Sarkar, group head of retail banking and wealth management, told reporters on Thursday.
