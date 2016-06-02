June 2 For expanded, multimedia Reuters Top News visit:
* Eikon: Top News Tab
* THOMSON ONE: visit topnews.thomsonone.com/topnews
* India newsletter: here
TOP STORIES
Olympics-Wrestler Kumar on track for Rio after thrown from train
India sticks to above normal monsoon forecast for 2016-weather office
India cenbank asks banks to put in place cyber security policy "immediately"
Indian shares edge lower as stronger rupee hits exporters
Indian court convicts 24 in connection with deadly 2002 Gujarat riots
India, Westinghouse in 'advanced' talks to close nuclear deal-ambassador
BREAKINGVIEWS-India's unicorns limp along without foreign funds
MARKETS
Stock market report
Debt market report
Rupee report
India Press
Hot stocks
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
HOW TO FIND IT
Equity pricing, statistics and news guide
Debt market guide
Commodity coverage
TOP NEWS SUMMARIES ON OTHER SUBJECTS
Front Page
General
Asian Countries
Asian Companies
Directory
(Compiled by Swati Bhat in MUMBAI)