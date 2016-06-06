BRIEF-Chuou International Group buys back 1,500 shares in January
* Says it repurchased 1,500 shares for 495,000 yen in total in January
EXCLUSIVE-As Iran's oil exports surge, international tankers help ship its fuel Investigators find car believed to belong to UCLA gunman
* On 27 January 2017, unit as subscriber entered into capitalisation and subscription agreement with Gemini
Feb 1 The California State Teachers' Retirement System (CalSTRS) voted late Wednesday to lower its annual expected return rate from 7.5 percent to 7 percent by 2018.