June 6 For expanded, multimedia Reuters Top News visit: * Eikon: Top News Tab * THOMSON ONE: visit topnews.thomsonone.com/topnews * India newsletter: here TOP STORIES EXCLUSIVE-As Iran's oil exports surge, international tankers help ship its fuel Investigators find car believed to belong to UCLA gunman MARKETS Stock market report Debt market report Rupee report India Press Hot stocks ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- HOW TO FIND IT Equity pricing, statistics and news guide Debt market guide Commodity coverage TOP NEWS SUMMARIES ON OTHER SUBJECTS Front Page General Asian Countries Asian Companies Directory (Compiled by Swati Bhat in MUMBAI)