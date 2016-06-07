June 7 For expanded, multimedia Reuters Top News visit:
* Eikon: Top News Tab
* THOMSON ONE: visit topnews.thomsonone.com/topnews
* India newsletter: here
TOP STORIES
India seen keeping interest rates steady as Rajan waits for rain
India's PM Modi gets Swiss pledge on tackling dodgers
India's May steel imports lowest in atleast 14 months
India eyes mechanism for "commercially prudent" settlement of bad loans
MARKETS
Stock market report
Debt market report
Rupee report
India Press
Hot stocks
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
HOW TO FIND IT
Equity pricing, statistics and news guide
Debt market guide
Commodity coverage
TOP NEWS SUMMARIES ON OTHER SUBJECTS
Front Page
General
Asian Countries
Asian Companies
Directory
(Compiled by Swati Bhat in MUMBAI)