June 8 For expanded, multimedia Reuters Top News visit: * Eikon: Top News Tab * THOMSON ONE: visit topnews.thomsonone.com/topnews * India newsletter: here TOP STORIES India cenbank Rajan: Scope to cut rates if inflation heads to 5 pct Monsoon rains arrive at India's Kerala coast - weather office source India's Sun Pharma enters dermatology segment to expand retail offering In boost to Paris climate pact, India says it aims to join this year Bezos says Amazon to up India investment to $5 billion Obama, Modi welcome preparatory work for India reactor project Some investors say "don't panic" over Indian c.bank leadership India's colonial-era monsoon forecasting to get high-tech makeover India clears final hurdle to join missile control group, diplomats say