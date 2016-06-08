BRIEF-Korea Deposit Insurance cuts stake in Woori Bank to 21.4 pct
* Says Korea Deposit Insurance Corporation cuts stake in the co by selling 13.5 million shares of the co
June 8 For expanded, multimedia Reuters Top News visit: * Eikon: Top News Tab * THOMSON ONE: visit topnews.thomsonone.com/topnews * India newsletter: here TOP STORIES India cenbank Rajan: Scope to cut rates if inflation heads to 5 pct Monsoon rains arrive at India's Kerala coast - weather office source India's Sun Pharma enters dermatology segment to expand retail offering In boost to Paris climate pact, India says it aims to join this year Bezos says Amazon to up India investment to $5 billion Obama, Modi welcome preparatory work for India reactor project Some investors say "don't panic" over Indian c.bank leadership India's colonial-era monsoon forecasting to get high-tech makeover India clears final hurdle to join missile control group, diplomats say MARKETS Stock market report Debt market report Rupee report India Press Hot stocks ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- HOW TO FIND IT Equity pricing, statistics and news guide Debt market guide Commodity coverage TOP NEWS SUMMARIES ON OTHER SUBJECTS Front Page General Asian Countries Asian Companies Directory (Compiled by Swati Bhat in MUMBAI)
TAIPEI, Feb 3 Taiwan stocks were mostly flat on Friday after early gains were eroded when regional and China markets fell after Beijing unexpectedly hiked short-term rates. China's central bank surprised financial markets by raising short-term interest rates on the first day back from a long holiday, in a further sign that it is slowly moving to a tighter policy bias as the economy shows signs of steadying. As of 0313 GMT, the main TAIEX index was largely unchanged at 9,43
FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Budget session of parliament continues in New Delhi. 3:00 pm: Finance Minister at interactive session with industry chambers in New Delhi. 5:00 pm: RBI to release weekly f