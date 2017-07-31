LPC-Lenders cite loan market peak as aggressive conditions persist

LONDON, July 31 (Reuters) - Lenders are calling the top of the market after an intense assault on pricing, terms and conditions in Europe’s leveraged loan market in the past 12 months has forced them to accept the most aggressive terms seen since the financial crisis.

The call comes almost a decade to the week that a £9bn buyout loan for UK pharma chain Alliance Boots and a US$20bn loan for US carmaker Chrysler broke the leveraged finance markets on both sides of the Atlantic in the financial crisis of 2007.

For the last 12 months, private equity firms have been taking full advantage of the deep liquidity on offer in Europe and a shortage of deals to drive loan pricing lower, boost leverage ratios, maximise debt and erode documentation.

“We are at the top of the market and it is worrying,” a senior banker said.

Pricing on some single B credits has plunged to as low as 300bp this year as sponsors repriced loans lower to lock in more attractive terms. Some borrowers, including French glass bottle maker Verallia and Swedish home alarms company Verisure, have repriced loans three times in the space of a year.

Lower pricing has traditionally been reserved for assets with lower leverage levels, but the opposite is now happening. Many borrowers have been able to cut pricing and pile more debt onto businesses, allowing shareholders to pay themselves hefty dividends.

“Europe’s leveraged loan market is as aggressive, active and competitive as it has ever been, post crisis,” a head of leveraged finance said.

Bankers are feeling the pain as sponsors squeeze fees. Cut-throat competition to win event-driven underwriting has also led many banks to offer increasingly toppy terms as it is more profitable than refinancing and repricing existing loans.

Banks have underwritten a €190m covenant-lite term loan backing a buyout of German managed hosting provider PlusServer. Covenant-lite has previously been reserved for larger, more liquid loans and its appearance on a small middle-market loan is another sign of a frothy market.

“PlusServer has to be one of the smallest, if not the smallest, covenant-lite loan to date. It is crazy,” the head of leveraged finance said.

Documents Weaker

Other elements of bond documentation have migrated into Europe’s leveraged loan market along with covenant-lite. Portability, 'freebie baskets' and a greater ability to take dividends and make acquisitions are appearing regularly on European buyout loans of all sizes.

German metering group Techem closed a €1.75bn portable loan refinancing this week, with a €1.6bn term loan pricing at 300bp with a 0% floor at par. The loan can stay in place for around 18-24 months and is expected to help increase the valuation of the company, which could be put up for sale shortly.

Any new owner has the ability to add two extra turns of leverage to the deal on an unsecured basis, which would push leverage up to seven times, from five times.

Portability will potentially save Techem’s new owner up to €50m in underwriting fees they would have had to pay out to financing banks.

“Techem is an amazing credit. What happens now is that everyone looks at Techem and says lets take a credit and apply the same science. If that happens, we’ve reached the edge of the market,” a second senior banker said.

Some lawyers have been accused of taking a blanket approach to documentation, and imposing aggressive terms achieved on larger, stronger credits to smaller, weaker companies.

Aggressive terms are difficult for investors to digest, especially combined with high leverage levels. Senior leverage regularly hits 5.0x-5.5x and total leverage is reaching 7.5x-8.0x. Leverage of up to 8.5x was offered on the recent sale of German metering and energy management group Ista.

Unpalatable Options

Investors are also finding their options limited as sponsors impose tougher restrictions on transferability to strengthen their control over assets and decide which investors can own the debt of their portfolio companies.

Investors are selective after a pickup in dealflow since June. Pricing has flexed higher and further concessions have been made on weaker credits including French jewellery retailer Thom Europe and German packaging company Kloeckner Pentaplast.

Despite the changes, the market is still being seen as super-aggressive as these deals would not have been able to be done at any other time, sources said.

“Even with pushback, the terms are still more aggressive than they would have achieved 12 months ago. Borrowers will push, push, push until the market breaks, but the post-summer pipeline is not so strong, so deals will continue to get done,” a second head of leveraged finance said.

Unlike 10 years ago, when the subprime crisis swept all before it, there seems no imminent catalyst for an explosion or collapse. Heated market conditions could plateau and continue for the foreseeable future, sources say.

The market in 2017 is expected to behave differently to 2007, as the investor base has changed, largely due to a massive injection of liquidity from managed accounts.

“Managed accounts have the capacity to look in Europe, the US, bonds and loans … that money can go elsewhere. There is a release valve,” the first leveraged finance head said.

“The market is arguably overheated, but it feels like a controlled furnace rather than an explosion waiting to happen,” he added. (Editing by Tessa Walsh)