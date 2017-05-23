UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 23 Topps Tiles:
** Tile retailer Topps Tiles says full-year pretax profit likely to come in at the lower end of the range estimated by analysts; Analysts estimate between 21.0 million pounds - 22.1 million pounds ($27.3 million - $28.7 million)
** Shares down as much as 8.7 pct by 0732 GMT, its lowest since April 11; top loser on FTSE all-share index
** Topps Tiles says trading in the second half of the year was more challenging, mainly due to a weaker macro-economic environment this year
** "The key macro indicators for our market are weaker year-on-year and we are taking a prudent view of the second-half prospects," Chief Executive Matthew Williams said
** Like-for-like (LFL) revenue growth fell 1.9 pct year-on-year for the 26 weeks ended April, compared with a rise of 4.7 pct in 2016
** Group revenue for 26 weeks ended April fell 1.3 percent to 106.6 million pounds, while pretax profit dropped 2 percent to 10.1 million pounds
** Confidence remains around the long-term growth prospects for Topps Tiles, which includes the potential to expand operations into the UK's commercial tile market, brokerage Liberum said in a note ($1 = 0.7705 pounds) (Reporting By Justin George Varghese; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources