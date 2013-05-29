UPDATE 2-Aviva profit beats forecasts, to return more cash this year
* Shares up 5.6 pct, top gainer in the FTSE 100 (Adds detail from statement, CEO quote, analyst quote, share price)
LONDON May 29 Topps Tiles PLC : * First half sales increased by 0.9% to £87.4 million (2012: £86.6 million) * Like for like revenues decreased by 0.2% * Adjusted profit before tax2 £4.7 million * 2.0 million cost savings targeted for the second half * Like for like sales over 8 weeks to 25th May decreased by 2.6% (2012: +3.2%) * Continue to be cautious on the like for like sales outlook for the remainder
of the current year
* Shares up 5.6 pct, top gainer in the FTSE 100 (Adds detail from statement, CEO quote, analyst quote, share price)
* Anglo-South African firm open to offers for business units (Recasts with CEO comments, adds analyst, share price)
* FD says depreciation costs seen 20-30 million stg higher year-on-year in 2017-18 year, pension costs 20 million stg higher