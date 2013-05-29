LONDON May 29 Topps Tiles PLC : * First half sales increased by 0.9% to £87.4 million (2012: £86.6 million) * Like for like revenues decreased by 0.2% * Adjusted profit before tax2 £4.7 million * 2.0 million cost savings targeted for the second half * Like for like sales over 8 weeks to 25th May decreased by 2.6% (2012: +3.2%) * Continue to be cautious on the like for like sales outlook for the remainder