Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 25 Topsil Semiconductor Materials A/S :
* Q3 revenue 65.8 million Danish crowns versus 79.4 million crowns
* Q3 EBITDA loss 3.8 million crowns versus profit 4.0 million crowns
* Sees lower end of previously forecast range of revenue at level of 270-290 million crowns and EBITDA in range of 0-10 million crowns for 2014
* Updated guidance for revenue and EBITDA for 2014 is subject to significantly greater uncertainty than would normally be case Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)