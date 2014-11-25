Nov 25 Topsil Semiconductor Materials A/S :

* Q3 revenue 65.8 million Danish crowns versus 79.4 million crowns

* Q3 EBITDA loss 3.8 million crowns versus profit 4.0 million crowns

* Sees lower end of previously forecast range of revenue at level of 270-290 million crowns and EBITDA in range of 0-10 million crowns for 2014

* Updated guidance for revenue and EBITDA for 2014 is subject to significantly greater uncertainty than would normally be case