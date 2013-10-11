Daimler has no plans to buy Aston Martin - CEO
FRANKFURT, March 7 Daimler has no plans to raise its minority stake in loss-making luxury carmaker Aston Martin, the German company's Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche said on Tuesday.
SINGAPORE Oct 11 Top Spring International Holdings Ltd
* Top Spring says 9-month contract sales up about 36 percent y/y
* Top Spring says 9-month contract sales of HK$7.4 billion ($950 million) represented 92.6 percent of full-year target Source text in English: link.reuters.com/sem73v Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
FRANKFURT, March 7 Daimler has no plans to raise its minority stake in loss-making luxury carmaker Aston Martin, the German company's Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche said on Tuesday.
* RNC Minerals announces intention to spin-out Qiqavik and West Raglan Projects, and option agreement with Carolina Gold Resources for two properties in Carolina Gold Belt
March 7 Sterling Bancorp said it would buy Astoria Financial Corp in an all-stock deal valued at about $2.2 billion to create the sixth largest regional bank in the New York City area by deposits.