May 24 TOPY INDUSTRIES Ltd :

* Says it plans to distribute 3.7 million shares of its treasury common stock at 218 yen per share through private placement to MW ITALIA S.R.L.

* To raise 800.5 million yen in total through private placement

* Says placement period from June 9 to Nov. 30

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/Ll5wWp

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)