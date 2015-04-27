April 27 Canadian oil and gas producer TORC Oil & Gas Ltd said it would buy oil producing assets in southeast Saskatchewan and Manitoba for C$430 million ($354 million) in cash.

The assets have production capacity of 4,750 barrels of oil equivalent per day, including 98 percent light oil and liquids, the company said in a statement on Monday. ($1 = C$1.2148 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)