* Names Gary Coleman, Larry Hutchison as CEOs
* Forecasts higher full-year operating profit
April 24 Life and health insurer Torchmark Corp
posted a higher quarterly profit, helped by a rise in
earned premiums, and announced a slew of executive changes.
The company, which also forecast a higher full-year
operating profit, said Gary Coleman and Larry Hutchison were
appointed co-chief executives, effective the beginning of June.
They will replace current CEO Mark McAndrew, who is
retiring. McAndrew, who has been with Torchmark for 32 years,
will remain chairman of the board.
Coleman has been the company's chief financial officer since
1999 and he will be replaced by Frank Svoboda.
Separately, the company said it expects full-year net
operating income -- a key metric of profitability for insurers
as it excludes certain investment gains and losses -- of $5.10
to $5.40 per share, up from $4.68 a year ago.
In the first quarter, net operating income rose to $1.27 per
share from $1.04 per share a year ago.
Premium revenue from its life insurance segment -- the
largest contributor to total revenue -- rose 5 percent to $451.9
million.
Shares of the company closed at $48.89 on Tuesday on the New
York Stock Exchange. They have risen 11 percent since the
beginning of the year, outperforming the S&P Insurance Industry
Index, which has registered 8 percent growth in the
same period.
(Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey and Jochelle Mendonca in
Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)