* Q3 oper EPS $1.22 vs est $1.19
* Sees FY11 oper EPS $4.65-$4.69 vs est $4.63
(Follows alerts)
Oct 26 Torchmark Corp posted
third-quarter earnings above analysts' expectations, helped by
higher investment income and premium earned from its life
insurance business, and forecast a strong full-year profit.
The life and health insurer sees its full-year net operating
income at $4.65-$4.69 per share, while analysts were expecting
$4.63 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company's net operating income rose to $128.8 million,
or $1.22 per share, from $126.3 million, or $1.03 per share, a
year ago.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of $1.19 per
share.
Premium revenue from its life insurance segment -- the
largest contributor to total revenue -- rose 3 percent to $429.9
million.
Insurance underwriting income was up 2 percent at $122.9
million, while investment income rose 3 percent to $176.8
million.
Shares of the McKinney, Texas-based company closed at 39.8
on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Eileen Anupa Soreng; Editing by Don Sebastian)