* Q3 oper EPS $1.22 vs est $1.19

* Sees FY11 oper EPS $4.65-$4.69 vs est $4.63 (Follows alerts)

Oct 26 Torchmark Corp posted third-quarter earnings above analysts' expectations, helped by higher investment income and premium earned from its life insurance business, and forecast a strong full-year profit.

The life and health insurer sees its full-year net operating income at $4.65-$4.69 per share, while analysts were expecting $4.63 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company's net operating income rose to $128.8 million, or $1.22 per share, from $126.3 million, or $1.03 per share, a year ago.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of $1.19 per share.

Premium revenue from its life insurance segment -- the largest contributor to total revenue -- rose 3 percent to $429.9 million.

Insurance underwriting income was up 2 percent at $122.9 million, while investment income rose 3 percent to $176.8 million.

Shares of the McKinney, Texas-based company closed at 39.8 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Eileen Anupa Soreng; Editing by Don Sebastian)