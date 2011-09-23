(Adds details, background, share price)

COPENHAGEN, Sept 23 Danish shipping company Torm's two biggest shareholders have combined their Torm holdings in Cyprus-based Alpha Trust which now holds more than 52 percent of the stock, Torm and the shareholders said on Friday.

Eirini Nomikou, owner of Cyprus-based Menfield Navigation Company Limited, transferred her entire 20.01 percent interest as a gift to Alpha Trust, Torm and attorneys for the shareholders said in separate statements.

Nomikou is sister in law of Greek shipping magnate Gabriel Panayotides who controls Alpha Trust.

After the transfer, Alpha Trust controls 52.23 percent of Torm's share capital and voting rights, Torm and the shareholders' attorneys said.

Alpha Trust previously had 32.22 percent of Torm's shares through Cyprus-registered Beltest Shipping Company, which had been the largest Torm owner.

The transaction does not trigger a mandatory offer to buy out minority shareholders, attorneys for Nomikou and Alpha Trust said in a letter made available by Torm.

Torm's spokesman declined to comment on the transaction.

Representatives of the Greek shareholders could not be reached immediately for comment and did not respond to email questions about the transfer.

Shares in Torm, which have been hard hit in the shipping market downturn, ended up 0.5 percent at 7.69 crowns, valuing the company at about 560 million Danish crowns ($101.7 million). ($1 = 5.506 Danish Crowns) (Reporting by John Acher; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)