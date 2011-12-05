COPENHAGEN Dec 5 Danish shipping group
Torm A/S said on Monday it had reached a deal with its
banks on a temporary deferral of debt repayments and a covenant
standstill.
Torm had announced on Nov. 17 that it was in talks with its
banks to extend its repayment schedule for ship financing as
part of a long-term, comprehensive financing solution.
"This agreement provides the short-term flexibility that
will enable a long-term sustainable solution," Torm's Chief
Financial Officer Roland Andersen said in a statement.
Torm said that Danske Bank, Danish Ship Finance
and Nordea had committed to work constructively
with the company to reach a solution and had appointed a
committee to represent them.
(Reporting by John Acher)