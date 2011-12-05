COPENHAGEN Dec 5 Danish shipping group Torm A/S said on Monday it had reached a deal with its banks on a temporary deferral of debt repayments and a covenant standstill.

Torm had announced on Nov. 17 that it was in talks with its banks to extend its repayment schedule for ship financing as part of a long-term, comprehensive financing solution.

"This agreement provides the short-term flexibility that will enable a long-term sustainable solution," Torm's Chief Financial Officer Roland Andersen said in a statement.

Torm said that Danske Bank, Danish Ship Finance and Nordea had committed to work constructively with the company to reach a solution and had appointed a committee to represent them. (Reporting by John Acher)