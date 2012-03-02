COPENHAGEN, March 1 Danish shipping
company Torm A/S said on Friday its banks had agreed
to extend until March 15 a suspension of repayments on its $1.87
billion of debt to allow more time for talks aiming at a
comprehensive financing solution.
The company said in a statement the agreement was subject to
the continued progress of the negotiations towards a financing
solution.
"I am satisfied to have agreed the expected extension with
the bank group," Chief Financial Officer Roland M. Andersen said
in the statement.
Torm is in talks with representatives of 15 banks on a debt
deal after losses caused by globally weak shipping markets and a
plunge in its share price forced the company last year to seek
to delay repayment and put it in breach of its covenants.
An initial deferral of repayments and standstill on debt
covenants was announced in December.
(Reporting by Mette Fraende, editing by Dave Zimmerman)