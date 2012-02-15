* Torm says expects deal on deferral extension soon

* Says talks with banks continue

* Halt on repayment of $1.8 bln in debt ends at midnight (Adds details, background, share price)

By John Acher

COPENHAGEN, Feb 15 Danish shipping company Torm said on Wednesday it would not reach a deal with its lenders by a midnight deadline, although it expected the banks to extend a deferral of repayments on $1.8 billion in debt soon.

Torm, with a dry-bulk and tanker fleet of about 165 ships, is one of several shipping companies forced into, or on the brink of bankruptcy by the global economic slump that has hit demand, freight rates, vessel values and stock prices.

On Jan. 17, Torm said its banks had agreed to extend a deferral of instalments and a covenants standstill to Feb. 15, as part of efforts to reach a comprehensive financing solution that secures its future.

"Torm expects the temporary agreement with the banks to be renewed shortly," Torm A/S said in a statement on Wednesday.

Torm investor relations chief Christian Sogaard-Christensen said the talks with the banks were continuing and had not broken down - "not by any means" - but added it was clear a deal would not be reached by the midnight deadline.

"We are at the stage that I believe this will come very shortly, hopefully tomorrow, but I won't promise that," he told Reuters. "We can see that we are not going to get this done tonight, so it is better to announce that."

Torm is in talks with representatives of 15 lenders, including Danske Bank, Nordea, Danish Ship Finance and others.

Torm shares, which lost 90 percent of their value in 2011 as the company's troubles mounted, closed up nearly 6.1 percent at 4.03 crowns on Wednesday before the announcement. That puts the company's market capitalisation at about 293.4 million Danish crowns ($51.58 million), dwarfed by its debt.

The stock has been volatile at such low levels.

A previous deferral of repayments and standstill of covenants announced on Dec. 5 expired on Jan. 15.

Torm initially announced in mid-November that it would need more time to repay its debts and that it planned to ask investors to stump up $300 million in a rights issue as part of a comprehensive financing solution. The scale of that planned capital injection was triple an original plan for $100 million.

Torm is controlled by Greek shipping tycoon Gabriel Panayotides, whose Cyprus-based Alpha Trust has 52.2 percent of Torm's shares and voting rights.

Panayotides' attorney has said the Greek owner has the means to join in a rights issue, but has not said if he will.

Last month, Norwegian newspaper Finansavisen said Nordea had offered Norwegian shipping magnate John Fredriksen a chance to take over Torm for "very cheap," but the paper did not name any sources for its report.

HARD-HIT INDUSTRY

Tanker operators are generally struggling with daily rates for vessels near or below operating costs and clearly loss-making once financing costs are included.

General Maritime Corp, a New York-based crude oil and refined petroleum products shipping company, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in November.

The world's largest independent oil tanker operator, Frontline of Norway, was forced to restructure and split in two in January.

Indonesian company PT Berlian Laju Tanker said in January it was freezing payments on $2 billion in debt, while it talked to creditors about restructuring its operations.

And analysts say that 2012 will be another hard year for the shipping industry as overcapacity continues to depress freight rates. ($1 = 5.6886 Danish crowns) (Reporting by John Acher; editing by Andre Grenon)