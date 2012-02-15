* Torm says expects deal on deferral extension soon
* Says talks with banks continue
* Halt on repayment of $1.8 bln in debt ends at midnight
(Adds details, background, share price)
By John Acher
COPENHAGEN, Feb 15 Danish shipping company
Torm said on Wednesday it would not reach a deal with
its lenders by a midnight deadline, although it expected the
banks to extend a deferral of repayments on $1.8 billion in debt
soon.
Torm, with a dry-bulk and tanker fleet of about 165 ships,
is one of several shipping companies forced into, or on the
brink of bankruptcy by the global economic slump that has hit
demand, freight rates, vessel values and stock prices.
On Jan. 17, Torm said its banks had agreed to extend a
deferral of instalments and a covenants standstill to Feb. 15,
as part of efforts to reach a comprehensive financing solution
that secures its future.
"Torm expects the temporary agreement with the banks to be
renewed shortly," Torm A/S said in a statement on Wednesday.
Torm investor relations chief Christian Sogaard-Christensen
said the talks with the banks were continuing and had not broken
down - "not by any means" - but added it was clear a deal would
not be reached by the midnight deadline.
"We are at the stage that I believe this will come very
shortly, hopefully tomorrow, but I won't promise that," he told
Reuters. "We can see that we are not going to get this done
tonight, so it is better to announce that."
Torm is in talks with representatives of 15 lenders,
including Danske Bank, Nordea, Danish Ship
Finance and others.
Torm shares, which lost 90 percent of their value in 2011 as
the company's troubles mounted, closed up nearly 6.1 percent at
4.03 crowns on Wednesday before the announcement. That puts the
company's market capitalisation at about 293.4 million Danish
crowns ($51.58 million), dwarfed by its debt.
The stock has been volatile at such low levels.
A previous deferral of repayments and standstill of
covenants announced on Dec. 5 expired on Jan. 15.
Torm initially announced in mid-November that it would need
more time to repay its debts and that it planned to ask
investors to stump up $300 million in a rights issue as part of
a comprehensive financing solution. The scale of
that planned capital injection was triple an original plan for
$100 million.
Torm is controlled by Greek shipping tycoon Gabriel
Panayotides, whose Cyprus-based Alpha Trust has 52.2 percent of
Torm's shares and voting rights.
Panayotides' attorney has said the Greek owner has the means
to join in a rights issue, but has not said if he will.
Last month, Norwegian newspaper Finansavisen said Nordea had
offered Norwegian shipping magnate John Fredriksen a chance to
take over Torm for "very cheap," but the paper did not name any
sources for its report.
HARD-HIT INDUSTRY
Tanker operators are generally struggling with daily rates
for vessels near or below operating costs and clearly
loss-making once financing costs are included.
General Maritime Corp, a New York-based crude oil
and refined petroleum products shipping company, filed for
Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in November.
The world's largest independent oil tanker operator,
Frontline of Norway, was forced to restructure and
split in two in January.
Indonesian company PT Berlian Laju Tanker said in
January it was freezing payments on $2 billion in debt, while it
talked to creditors about restructuring its operations.
And analysts say that 2012 will be another hard year for the
shipping industry as overcapacity continues to depress freight
rates.
($1 = 5.6886 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by John Acher; editing by Andre Grenon)