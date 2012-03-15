* Torm expects banks to extend temporary suspension soon
* Latest extension of standstill expires Thursday
* IR chief says talks with banks continue
(Adds details, quote, background, share price)
By John Acher
COPENHAGEN, March 15 Danish shipping
company Torm A/S said on Thursday it expected its
banks to extend again soon a temporary suspension of repayments
on its $1.87 billion of debt, but gave no time frame for a new
deferral.
Torm is in talks with representatives of 15 banks on a debt
deal after losses caused by globally weak shipping markets and a
plunge in its share price forced the company last year to seek
to delay repayment and put it in breach of its covenants.
The talks are part of an effort by Torm, a dry-bulk and
product tanker operator controlled by Greek shipping tycoon
Gabriel Panayotides, to reach a long-term financing deal to
secure its future as a going concern.
The latest deferral of repayments and standstill of debt
covenants dating from March 1 expires on Thursday.
"Torm expects the temporary agreement with the banks to be
renewed shortly," Torm A/S said in a statement, using the same
formula as it has used before when the debt talks were seen
running past the deadline.
A Torm spokesman said the talks with the banks were
continuing.
"The talks are proceeding, otherwise we wouldn't send this
message out," Torm's investor relations chief Christian
Sogaard-Christensen told Reuters.
He declined to give further details about the talks with the
banks, which include Denmark's Danske Bank, Nordic
banking group Nordea, Danish Ship Finance and others.
Like many shipping companies, Torm is suffering from a
sector slump, now in its fourth year, triggered by the global
economic downturn and oversupply of vessels, a combination that
has knocked freight rates to loss-making levels.
An initial deferral of repayments and standstill on
covenants announced in December has been extended three times
since then, with the talks repeatedly running past the deadline
for the most recent extension.
Torm at the end of last week said it would sell a product
tanker at a loss of $15 million to gain a positive cash impact
of about $4 million.
Torm said in its annual report on March 1 that its fleet,
including new vessels on order, had a market value of about
$1.80 billion at the end of 2011 based on brokers' valuations,
which was $612 million less than the impaired book value.
Torm's shares, which lost nine-tenths of their value last
year and have been volatile at low levels this year, closed flat
in Copenhagen at 3.0 crowns, putting the company's market
capitalisation at about $38.4 million, dwarfed by its debt.
Its Nasdaq-listed ADRs were down nearly 3.7 percent
at $0.53 by 2005 GMT.
(Reporting by John Acher; Editing by Gary Hill)