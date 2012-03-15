* Torm expects banks to extend temporary suspension soon

* Latest extension of standstill expires Thursday

* IR chief says talks with banks continue (Adds details, quote, background, share price)

By John Acher

COPENHAGEN, March 15 Danish shipping company Torm A/S said on Thursday it expected its banks to extend again soon a temporary suspension of repayments on its $1.87 billion of debt, but gave no time frame for a new deferral.

Torm is in talks with representatives of 15 banks on a debt deal after losses caused by globally weak shipping markets and a plunge in its share price forced the company last year to seek to delay repayment and put it in breach of its covenants.

The talks are part of an effort by Torm, a dry-bulk and product tanker operator controlled by Greek shipping tycoon Gabriel Panayotides, to reach a long-term financing deal to secure its future as a going concern.

The latest deferral of repayments and standstill of debt covenants dating from March 1 expires on Thursday.

"Torm expects the temporary agreement with the banks to be renewed shortly," Torm A/S said in a statement, using the same formula as it has used before when the debt talks were seen running past the deadline.

A Torm spokesman said the talks with the banks were continuing.

"The talks are proceeding, otherwise we wouldn't send this message out," Torm's investor relations chief Christian Sogaard-Christensen told Reuters.

He declined to give further details about the talks with the banks, which include Denmark's Danske Bank, Nordic banking group Nordea, Danish Ship Finance and others.

Like many shipping companies, Torm is suffering from a sector slump, now in its fourth year, triggered by the global economic downturn and oversupply of vessels, a combination that has knocked freight rates to loss-making levels.

An initial deferral of repayments and standstill on covenants announced in December has been extended three times since then, with the talks repeatedly running past the deadline for the most recent extension.

Torm at the end of last week said it would sell a product tanker at a loss of $15 million to gain a positive cash impact of about $4 million.

Torm said in its annual report on March 1 that its fleet, including new vessels on order, had a market value of about $1.80 billion at the end of 2011 based on brokers' valuations, which was $612 million less than the impaired book value.

Torm's shares, which lost nine-tenths of their value last year and have been volatile at low levels this year, closed flat in Copenhagen at 3.0 crowns, putting the company's market capitalisation at about $38.4 million, dwarfed by its debt.

Its Nasdaq-listed ADRs were down nearly 3.7 percent at $0.53 by 2005 GMT. (Reporting by John Acher; Editing by Gary Hill)