COPENHAGEN, March 15 Danish shipping
company Torm A/S said on Thursday it expected its
banks soon to extend a temporary suspension of repayments on its
$1.87 billion of debt, but gave no time frame for a new deal.
Torm is in talks with representatives of 15 banks on a debt
deal after losses caused by globally weak shipping markets and a
plunge in its share price forced the company last year to seek
to delay repayment and put it in breach of its covenants.
The latest extension of the deferral of repayments and
standstill of debt covenants dating from March 1 expires on
Thursday.
"Torm expects the temporary agreement with the banks to be
renewed shortly," Torm A/S said in a statement, using the same
formula as it has used before when the debt talks were seen
running past the deadline.
The company's statement provided no further information.
(Reporting by John Acher)