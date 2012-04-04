UPDATE 9-Oil slips nearly 1 pct on concerns over rising U.S. output
* U.S. drillers add rigs for sixth straight week -Baker Hughes
COPENHAGEN, April 4 Danish shipping company Torm A/S said on Wednesday its banks had agreed to extend to April 30 a suspension of repayments on its $1.87 billion debt to allow more time for talks aimed at finding a comprehensive financing solution.
Torm also said it had reached an agreement with its major time charter partners which would permanently amend the contracts and realign the charter-in rates to the current market level or allow for termination.
"The major time charter partners have agreed to realign rates to the current market level until 30 April 2012," Torm said in a statement.
The banks and the time charter partners will, if final agreements are concluded, receive a significant equity stake in Torm in exchange for the concessions made, the company said. (Reporting by Mette Fraende; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)
HOUSTON, Feb 24 Refiners and pipeline shippers in the Salt Lake City area are facing new delays obtaining crude oil after a pipeline outage last week was followed by snow on Friday that made it difficult to deliver much-needed oil by truck.
NEW YORK, Feb 24 U.S. drillers added oil rigs for a sixth consecutive week, extending a nine-month recovery as shale producers ramp up spending to take advantage of a recovery in oil prices.