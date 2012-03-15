COPENHAGEN, March 15 Talks between Danish
shipping firm Torm A/S and its banks are continuing, a
Torm spokesman said on Thursday after Torm said it expected its
banks to extend a standstill on repayment of its $1.87 billion
in debt.
"The talks are proceeding, otherwise we wouldn't send this
message out," Torm's investor relations chief Christian
Sogaard-Christensen told Reuters.
The latest extension of a suspension of repayments and
standstill on Torm's debt covenants expires on Thursday.
Torm said in a brief statement it expected "the temporary
agreement with the banks to be renewed shortly," using the same
formula that it has used before when the talks appeared likely
to run beyond the deadline.
Sogaard-Christensen declined to provide further details
about the talks.
(Reporting by John Acher)