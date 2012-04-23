BRIEF-Lone Star Value Management LLC reports 6.2 pct stake in Edgewater Technology as of Jan 27 - SEC Filing
* Lone Star Value Management LLC reports 6.2 percent stake in Edgewater Technology Inc as of Jan 27 - SEC Filing
COPENHAGEN, April 23 Danish shipping company Torm's chairman N.E. Nielsen said on Monday that he hoped to reach a deal with banks on the company's $1.9 billion in debt within a month and a half.
The loss-making company has been trying for months to reach a long-term financing deal with 15 banks, including Danske Bank , Nordea and Danish Ship Finance, to secure its future as a going concern.
"I hope that in the course of the next month and a half it will be in place," Nielsen told reporters on the sidelines of the company's annual general meeting of shareholders. (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen)
* Lone Star Value Management LLC reports 6.2 percent stake in Edgewater Technology Inc as of Jan 27 - SEC Filing
NEW YORK, Feb 3 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday dropped its case against two former executives at now-defunct home lender Thornburg Mortgage Inc in a lawsuit brought in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis.
* QVT Financial Lp reports a 5.08 percent passive stake in Agenus Inc as of January 24, 2017 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2jHW6OQ Further company coverage: